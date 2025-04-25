Teenager assaulted and has possessions stolen in robbery on East Sussex pier
On February 9, just before 1pm, it was reported that two 13-year-old boys were approached and surrounded by a group of people on Brighton Pier before one was assaulted and had his possessions stolen.
The group were described by Sussex Police as five boys and one girl, with all boys wearing balaclavas or having their faces covered at the time of the incident.
It was said to have happened in a secluded area near to the Horror Hotel ride, however Sussex Police believe there may have been witnesses who can assist our enquiries.
If you saw what happened or have information that could assist the investigation, please contact the police.
Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 528 of 09/02.