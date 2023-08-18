Teenager assaulted and robbed on Eastbourne bus

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed on a bus in Eastbourne town centre, according to police.

Officers said the incident happened on the top deck of a bus in Gildredge Road between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, August 14.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident and a Trapstar bag containing a mobile phone and a wallet was taken. Fortunately the boy did not require any medical treatment but was shaken by the incident.”

Officers have issued CCTV images from the bus of two young men they wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.