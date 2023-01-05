Edit Account-Sign Out
Teenager assaulted on bus between Shoreham and Hove

A 15-year-old boy was ‘verbally abused and physically assaulted’ by a man on a bus travelling from Shoreham-by-Sea to Hove.

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

Sussex Police has today (January 5) released a photo of a man, they want to speak to in connection with the incident – which happened shortly before 4.30pm on Monday, November 7.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the number two bus from Shoreham towards Hove, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The 15-year-old victim was verbally abused and physically assaulted, before departing the bus in School Road, Hove, at around 4.30pm.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the man in this picture ‘as part of their enquiries’ after an assault on a bus between Shoreham and Hove. Photo: Sussex Police
“His assailant is described as a white man with a chubby build, short ginger hair and beard.”

Investigating officers would like to speak to the man in this picture ‘as part of their enquiries’.

If you recognise him, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1095 of 07/11.

