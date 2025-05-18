Teenager 'assaulted with a machete' in Sussex village: Everything we know so far as two arrests made
Sussex Police is appealing for information following a knife incident in Felpham – a village near Bognor Regis in West Sussex.
“On Friday, May 16 at 8.50pm, emergency services responded to a report that a teenager had been assaulted with a machete on the field in Felpham Way, near to the Southdowns pub,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Worthing, sustained a critical injury and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
“Following a search of the area, two boys from Bognor, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and remain in custody at this time while the investigation continues.”
Video footage showed an air ambulance taking off from a field near the Southdowns pub after the incident.
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
If you have any information, were a witness, or may have footage to assist police enquiries, officers would like to hear from you.
Reports can be made online – or by calling 101 – quoting reference 1487 of 16/05.