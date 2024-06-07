Teenager charged after three people injured in East Sussex knife attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
On January 12 at around 11pm, it was reported that a group of friends were pursued on Gardner Street by two individuals.
Three people were seriously assaulted, causing injuries to an 18-year-old woman, and serious knife injuries to a 20-year-old man and woman, police said.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested in relation to the report on January 13 and were bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.
A 17-year-old boy from Brighton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Wednesday, 5 June with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for assaulting a police constable.
The teenager was remanded from Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 6 pending his next court appearance on June 11