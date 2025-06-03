Teenager charged in connection with death of Littlehampton man

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Police have announced that a teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Littlehampton.

Police said 51-year-old Paul Lawrence was killed in Gladonian Road in the early hours of January 28, 2024.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A police investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of manslaughter against a 17-year-old boy from Bognor.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police spokesperson continued: “A 17-year-old boy from Littlehampton was also arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been charged with sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and possession of cannabis.”

Sussex Police said a teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in LittlehamptonSussex Police said a teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Littlehampton
Sussex Police said a teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Littlehampton

Police said neither of the boys can be named for legal reasons.

They added that anyone with any further information about the incident can report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Sett. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice