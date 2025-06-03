Teenager charged in connection with death of Littlehampton man

Sussex Police have announced that a teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Littlehampton.

Police said 51-year-old Paul Lawrence was killed in Gladonian Road in the early hours of January 28, 2024.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A police investigation was launched and following extensive enquiries, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of manslaughter against a 17-year-old boy from Bognor.”

The police spokesperson continued: “A 17-year-old boy from Littlehampton was also arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been charged with sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and possession of cannabis.”

Police said neither of the boys can be named for legal reasons.

They added that anyone with any further information about the incident can report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Sett. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.