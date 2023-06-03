Teenager charged in connection with Hastings stabbing

A teenager has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a stabbing of a 50-year-old woman in Hastings, police have said.

Officers said emergency service crews responded to a report of a woman being stabbed in Bohemia Road at around 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

A spokesperson from the police added that the victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Sussex Police have issued appeals for witnesses and CCTV images to help identify those responsible.

The police spokesperson said: “Now, officers can confirm that a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Saturday, June 3, to answer the charges.”

Hastings and Rother district commander Chief Inspector Jayantha Mendis-Gunasekera added: “This was an incident which has caused concern in the community, and a 17-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with it.

“Ensuring the safety of women and girls in the community is a priority for us as a force.

“There was an increased police presence in the Falaise Road area to provide reassurance while we investigated this matter.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and support while we have conducted our enquiries.”

A 35-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy initially arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge and will face no further action, according to the spokesperson from Sussex Police.