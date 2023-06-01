Edit Account-Sign Out
Teenager charged with attempted murder after East Sussex stabbing

Police have charged a teenager with attempted murder and arrested three others following a stabbing in East Sussex on Saturday afternoon (May 27).
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

A 16-year-old boy from Croydon was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident in Russell Square in Brighton. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Four teenage boys – a 16-year-old from Peacehaven, 14-year-old from Polegate and two from Brighton aged 14 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has now been charged with attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

The other three suspects are on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Saturday’s incident understandably caused concern among the community and we responded swiftly to identify and arrest a number of suspects.

“I can confirm we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We are still appealing for anyone who has any information or relevant footage that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”