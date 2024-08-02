Teenager charged with knife offence in Horsham: boy from Crawley arrested

A teenager has been charged for possession of a weapon in Horsham, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they were called to a report of a person with a knife on Chart Way, Horsham, at around 10.40am on Wednesday, July 31.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy from Crawley was searched and arrested. He was later charged with carrying a knife in a public place and bailed. He is due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on 26 September.”

