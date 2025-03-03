Teenager dies after ‘medical incident’ in Sussex

A teenager has died after a ‘medical incident’ in Sussex, police have reported.

Police responded to the incident at an address in Grace Road, Crawley on Saturday evening (March 1).

Sussex Police said a 19-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

There were no suspicious circumstance, the force added.

Sussex Police also confirmed that the incident involved a single vehicle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a medical incident at an address in Grace Road, Crawley at about 6.20pm on March 1.

“Sadly, a 19-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”