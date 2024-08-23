Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been jailed following a collision on a stolen motorcycle in Bexhill.

Police said that in the early afternoon on June 8, a motorbike was stolen from the Mount Idol View area in Bexhill.

At 1.30pm, the rider of the stolen bike, a 17-year-old from Bexhill, failed to give way at the junction of Cranston Avenue and Eastwood Road, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that he crashed at speed into a vehicle on Eastwood Road and was propelled off the motorcycle, over the back of the vehicle, and into the road.

A teenager has been jailed following a collision on a stolen motorcycle in Bexhill. Picture: Sussex Police

The motorcycle was written off in the incident, and the teenager escaped without serious injury, police confirmed.

The 17-year-old was arrested two days later at their home address on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and for driving whilst disqualified.

He was taken to custody and interviewed, and then bailed while necessary enquiries took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 9, the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Hastings Youth Court, charged with handling stolen goods, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and for driving whilst disqualified. He was then bailed from court pending his next hearing.

On August 12 at Hastings Magistrates' Court, he entered a guilty plea to all offences with the exception of handling stolen goods which remains on file.

He was sentenced the same day to 26 weeks imprisonment.

Officer in charge, PC Grant Freeman said: "These crimes have a significant impact, not just on the victims who lose their vehicles, but on the wider community's sense of safety and security.

“The teenager involved in this case was fortunate to escape the collision without serious injury, or even losing their life, highlighting the dangers of irresponsible driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Excess speed is the cause of one in three collisions in Sussex, and speeding is one of the main ‘fatal five’ factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"We will continue to prosecute those who engage in criminal activity such as this, and work to make our streets safer for everyone.

"If you’ve been a victim of this type of crime, we strongly urge you to contact police as early as possible. Your report could make a crucial difference in helping us bring offenders to justice and preventing further crimes."