A teenager has been jailed after injuring three people in a knife attack in Brighton.

The 17-year-old Brighton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Lewes Crown Court yesterday (November 6) and was sentenced to four years imprisonment and three years on licence, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On January 12 at around 11pm, it was reported that a group of three friends were pursued on Gardner Street.

"A man and woman, both aged 20, suffered serious knife injuries and an 18-year-old woman was physically assaulted.

"Two 17-year-old boys were arrested an hour after the incident and they were bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

"There was no further action taken against one of the boys.

"A 17-year-old boy from Brighton was charged on June 5 with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for assaulting a police officer and he has now been sentenced.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “He was pursuing them with intent to harm them and cause serious injury in what was an unprovoked and mindless act.”