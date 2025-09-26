Teenager left with 'head and facial injuries' after assault; CCTV image released as Sussex Police search for person of interest
The incident happened in Ditchling Road, around 8.15pm, on Wednesday, September 17, according to Sussex Police.
“We are seeking to identify a man we would like to speak to after a teenager was assaulted in Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.
"It was reported that the victim, a 17-year-old student, noticed an argument taking place between a man and a woman in the street nearby.
“The man allegedly approached the student and physically assaulted him.”
Police said the altercation was ‘broken up by the woman and a friend of the victim’.
“Both the man and the woman left the area,” the police spokesperson added.
"The victim suffered head and facial injuries.
“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry, and the investigation remains ongoing.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has relevant CCTV / mobile footage – is asked to report it to the police online, or by dialling 101 – quoting serial 1296 of 17/09.