Teenager remanded in custody on West Sussex attempted murder charge

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 9th May 2024, 17:30 BST
An 18-year-old man charged with attempted murder has been remanded in custody following a stabbing in West Sussex at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Burdock Close, Crawley at about 11.20pm to a report of a teenager having been stabbed.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Carling Poynter, of Broadfield in Crawley, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

An 18-year-old man charged with attempted murder has been remanded in custody following a stabbing in West Sussex at the weekend. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was subsequently charged and, at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 8), was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on 5 June.

A 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been bailed while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “Our thoughts remain with the young victim and his family after the devastating events of Sunday night.

“A suspect has now been remanded in custody, but we are continuing to appeal for any information that could help with the investigation.

“If you have any information that could help or relevant footage, please contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Langstone.”