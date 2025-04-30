Teenager sexually assaulted on train in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police are investigating after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on a train in West Sussex.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image after the incident last month.

A BTP spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 7, onboard the 7.54am train from Worthing to Durrington on Sea a man boarded at West Worthing and sat opposite a teenage boy, before sexually assaulting him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.”

This CCTV image has been published by the police, as detectives investigate a sexual assault on a train from Worthing to Durrington on SeaThis CCTV image has been published by the police, as detectives investigate a sexual assault on a train from Worthing to Durrington on Sea
This CCTV image has been published by the police, as detectives investigate a sexual assault on a train from Worthing to Durrington on Sea

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference 358 of March 7.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice