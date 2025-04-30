Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are investigating after a teenage boy was sexually assaulted on a train in West Sussex.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image after the incident last month.

A BTP spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 7, onboard the 7.54am train from Worthing to Durrington on Sea a man boarded at West Worthing and sat opposite a teenage boy, before sexually assaulting him.

“Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help with their investigation.”

This CCTV image has been published by the police, as detectives investigate a sexual assault on a train from Worthing to Durrington on Sea

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 – quoting reference 358 of March 7.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.