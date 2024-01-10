Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault at an address in Broadbridge Heath.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Ellis Road around 3.20pm on Monday (January 8) to reports of a 19-year-old man having been assaulted inside a house by three suspects.

Sussex Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a significant hand injury and has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said an extensive search of the area was launched and a 15-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault at an address in Broadbridge Heath. Picture by National World

Police said enquiries are ongoing to locate any other suspects and understand the full circumstances of the situation. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this work is carried out, Sussex Police added.

Police said all parties involved are understood to be known to each other and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.

The three suspects are described by Sussex Police as between 5’ 6” and 6’ tall and in their late teens. They were all wearing dark clothing, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who saw what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have any relevant CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the vicinity.