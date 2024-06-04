The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was heard by witnesses making references to knives during the party at Warnham near Horsham in July 2023.

Charlie Cosser was fatally stabbed at the summer party after asking his killer to leave, a court in Brighton heard.

The Crown Prosecution Service say the teenager had first been asked to leave the party after fighting broke out earlier in the night and a teenage girl at the party had complained about his behaviour.

After further problems with the teenager were reported by a girl at the party, Charlie Cosser went to speak to him and was stabbed several times in the chest on the dance floor during a brief altercation.

The seriousness of what happened was not immediately apparent, said the prosecution. Charlie collapsed a few minutes later and died two days later in hospital.

The defendant had blood on his hands after the party and, following his arrest, injuries were found to his left hand, said the prosecution. A forensic expert concluded that this was likely to have been caused by a sharp object such as a knife.

Joe Pullen from the Crown Prosecution Service South East said: “No-one at the party saw a knife or witnessed Charlie being stabbed on the dance floor, but it was clear that Charlie was not injured before the fight and immediately after that, he had suffered the stab wounds that led to his tragic death.

“We were able to prove, from various witness accounts, that a knife was brought to the party, even though the knife that killed Charlie was never found.

“The defendant was clearly intent on violence that night, as he was overheard talking to others about 'beating someone up'.

“Though nothing can bring Charlie back, I hope his family can find some comfort in the fact that the offender has been brought to justice. Our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

1 . West Sussex murder The scene of the fatal stabbing in Warnham, near Horsham, in July 2023 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . West Sussex murder Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing in Warnham, near Horsham, West Sussex Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL