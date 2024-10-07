Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager who stabbed a woman in the street in East Sussex has been jailed.

Sussex Police said a 37-year-old woman had been walking in Church Place in Brighton on Saturday, May 25 when a 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, engaged in a verbal altercation with her.

He was heard making threats before approaching the victim and attacking her, the force added. He then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with a serious stab wound to her head. She has since been discharged and is continuing her recovery at home.

The boy had said to a witness that the victim had ‘disrespected him’ as he walked on the opposite side of the street, and that voices in his head told him to ‘do her in’.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, May 27 and charged later that evening with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a weapon in a public place.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 28, police said he pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in juvenile detention ahead of sentencing.

At the same court on Friday 4 October, he was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order.

Detective Constable Manni Guffogg said: “This deeply concerning attack, following the most minor of provocations, highlights the serious impact of knife crime and underscores the need for continued efforts to educate individuals about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

“We need to ensure people understand that perceived slights must never be answered with this kind of brutal and reckless violence.

“The victim in this matter should be commended for providing her evidence to the police in extremely challenging circumstances.

“I would also like to highlight the work of my colleagues in Sussex Police and the Crown Prosecution who worked tirelessly to ensure a swift conviction in this matter.”

If you have a concern about someone carrying a knife, please let Sussex Police know online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.