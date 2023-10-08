BREAKING
Teenager with links to Crawley wanted by Sussex Police for breach of court order – Have you seen him?

A teenager with links to Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police for breach of a court order.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Tuyau, who is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 19-year-old Noah Tuyau?

“Noah, who has links to Crawley, is wanted for breach of a court order.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Tuyau, who is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.

“If you see him, please do not approach but dial 999 quoting serial 503 of 15/09.”

