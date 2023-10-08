A teenager with links to Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police for breach of a court order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Tuyau, who is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 19-year-old Noah Tuyau?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Noah, who has links to Crawley, is wanted for breach of a court order.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Tuyau, who is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.

“If you see him, please do not approach but dial 999 quoting serial 503 of 15/09.”

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.