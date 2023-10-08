Teenager with links to Crawley wanted by Sussex Police for breach of court order – Have you seen him?
A teenager with links to Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police for breach of a court order.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Tuyau, who is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 19-year-old Noah Tuyau?
“Noah, who has links to Crawley, is wanted for breach of a court order.
“He is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build.
“If you see him, please do not approach but dial 999 quoting serial 503 of 15/09.”
