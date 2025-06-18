Teenagers armed with weapons spark police response in Crawley as helicopter spotted

Police officers are carrying out searches in Crawley after teenagers were seen with weapons.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a 'report of three youths armed with offensive weapons' in Langley Parade, Crawley, just before 6pm on Wednesday (June 18).

A police helicopter has since been spotted in the area.

"A search of the area was carried out and we subsequently received a report that a brick had been thrown through the window of a nearby property that was potentially linked," a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police officers responded to a report of teenagers armed with weapons in Crawley. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
Sussex Police officers responded to a report of teenagers armed with weapons in Crawley. (Stock image / National World)

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and there is an increased high visibility police presence in the area."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information in relation to the incidents, should report it online or ring 101, quoting serial 1238 of 18/06.

