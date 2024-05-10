Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been arrested after wielding weapons in Eastbourne town centre yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 9).

Police said they received a report about a group seen ‘acting suspiciously with weapons’ in Langney Road, Eastbourne, at about 4.10pm.

Officers attended swiftly, and two boys aged 17 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of affray, Sussex Police confirmed. They remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “There was an increased police presence in the area while the matter was responded to.