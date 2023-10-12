Teenagers arrested after East Sussex police officers assaulted
Sussex Police said officers and PCSOs were carrying out high-visibility patrols in the town centre on Wednesday (October 11) following recent reports of anti-social behaviour.
"They came across a group of young people who became verbally abusive in Pine Grove,” a police spokesperson said.
"While attempting to engage with the group, an officer and a PCSO were assaulted.”
Police said a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and obstructing police, and a second 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and breach of the peace.
Both remained in police custody on Thursday afternoon.
A police statement read: “A Section 34 dispersal order is currently in place in Crowborough town centre until the end of the weekend, and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence during this time.
“This power allows police to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.”
Chief Inspector Andy Nicklin, of the Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the recent anti-social behaviour in Crowborough is ‘entirely unacceptable’ and ‘will not be tolerated’.
He added: “We are taking proactive steps to address the issue, including increased high-visibility patrols in key areas and using the policing powers available to us, such as a dispersal order, to deter any further criminal behaviour.
"Our officers are dedicated to protecting the public in Crowborough and we will continue to work hard to tackle this anti-social behaviour and criminality."
Anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour should report it to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.