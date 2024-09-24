Teenagers arrested after knife incident at West Sussex college
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Wednesday, September 19 following the report.
Police said officers ‘arrived swiftly’ and viewed CCTV to identify any suspects.
It is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a wider threat to the community, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Sussex Police can confirm that George Lowman, 18, of an address in the Portfield area of Chichester, was charged with possessing a blade or sharply pointed article on a school or further education premises and with common assault.
“He will appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 8 to answer the charges.
“A suspected stolen motorcycle was also recovered by officers.
“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice, three counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and three counts of driving without valid insurance.
“He will appear before Worthing Youth Court on November 7 to answer the charges.
“Officers have increased patrols in the area and are engaging with the College."