Teenagers arrested following assault in Eastbourne
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after being assaulted near the pier on Thursday (September 19), police said.
The incident happened following reports of ‘altercations involving young people’ at the Beacon, which continued to the seafront and pier, according to Sussex Police.
There was also a report of an assault on a 15-year-old boy at the Best One shop in Terminus Road, Sussex Police said.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault and possession of cannabis, and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of two assaults.
“Both boys have been bailed, pending further enquiries.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incidents is asked to report it to Sussex Police.
“Information can be reported online or via 101, quoting serial 1018 of 19/09 for the incident near the pier, and serial 965 of 19/09 for the incident at Best One.”