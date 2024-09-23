Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in Eastbourne.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after being assaulted near the pier on Thursday (September 19), police said.

The incident happened following reports of ‘altercations involving young people’ at the Beacon, which continued to the seafront and pier, according to Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a report of an assault on a 15-year-old boy at the Best One shop in Terminus Road, Sussex Police said.

Two teenagers have been arrested following an assault in Eastbourne. Photo: staff

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault and possession of cannabis, and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of two assaults.

“Both boys have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incidents is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“Information can be reported online or via 101, quoting serial 1018 of 19/09 for the incident near the pier, and serial 965 of 19/09 for the incident at Best One.”