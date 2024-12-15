Three teenagers have been arrested following a fight in Brighton.

Officers were called to a report of a group fighting in Bartholomew Square at about 11.20pm last night (Saturday, December 14), according to Sussex Police.

The police force said a linked assault also took place in East Street shortly after, and it was reported those fighting were in possession of knives during the incident.

“Three men, who were not involved in the fight, suffered injuries during the altercation,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Three male teenagers, aged 15, 15 and 16, were arrested and remain in custody.

"An investigation is ongoing.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting reference number 47240243892.