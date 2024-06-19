Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with drugs offences in a West Sussex village, with a third child accused of possessing a weapon.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a disturbance in Bilsham Road, Yapton at around 7pm on June 12.

"It was reported three people were seen to be offering drugs,” a police spokesperson said. “A large knife was also seen.

“A 15-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“A 16-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B and class C drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.”

They have both been released on bail, pending further enquiries, police said.

The spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy from Bognor was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

“He is due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on August 29 for a plea hearing.”

Sussex Police said it continues to work with ‘local partners’ to ‘tackle crime and anti-social behaviour’ in Barnham and Yapton.