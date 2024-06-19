Teenagers arrested in connection with supply of drugs in West Sussex village; 'large knife' reported
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said officers were called to a disturbance in Bilsham Road, Yapton at around 7pm on June 12.
"It was reported three people were seen to be offering drugs,” a police spokesperson said. “A large knife was also seen.
“A 15-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
“A 16-year-old boy from Yapton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B and class C drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.”
They have both been released on bail, pending further enquiries, police said.
The spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy from Bognor was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
“He is due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on August 29 for a plea hearing.”
Sussex Police said it continues to work with ‘local partners’ to ‘tackle crime and anti-social behaviour’ in Barnham and Yapton.
The force encouraged those impacted to report it to the police via 101 or online quoting Op Precinct. Always dial 999 in an emergency.