Teenagers assaulted in Seaford park in broad daylight
Two teenage boys were assaulted in Seaford last month.
Police say the boys were seen to be punched and kicked by two other boys at Salts Recreation Ground in Richmond Road between 3pm-3.30pm on August 3.
The assault occurred near the cricket pitch according to police.
Police say one of the boys was reported to have been stamped on the head by the suspects and officers want to trace him to check his welfare.
Most Popular
One of the suspects is described by police as white, 5’ 6” and slim. He has shoulder length wavy brown hair and is believed to be aged between 14 and 16 years old.
Anyone who was in the area and may have heard or seen the incident can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1067 of 10/08.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.