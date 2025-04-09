Teenagers seen fighting with weapons in Crawley park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following reports of a fight with weapons in a Crawley park.

It was reported that a group of youths were fighting, some while in possession of weapons, in Maidenbower Park on Sunday, April 6, at around 3.45pm.

Officers attended and the group quickly dispersed into neighbouring streets.

Following a search of the area, Sussex Police said four teenagers were arrested in connection with the report.

Police said a 14 and 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and for affray.

A further 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the force added.

Sussex Police said all children were from Crawley and have since been bailed with strict conditions.

Police are appealing for information around the incident, and ask anyone who witnessed, or who has footage that could assist the investigation to make a report.

You can do this via an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 711 of 06/04.