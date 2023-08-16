BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Teenagers tried to evade police by 'jumping into sea' in Eastbourne

Two teenagers who tried to evade police by jumping into the sea in Eastbourne have been arrested in connection with an incident, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

Sussex Police said three boys in total were arrested in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne, despite two of them jumping into the sea to try and evade officers.

Police said officers were called to Sovereign Harbour around 4am on Monday, August 7 after a resident reported three boys acting suspiciously around a motorbike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within minutes, officers were on the scene and had eyes on the suspects, Sussex Police said.

PolicePolice
Police

Police added one of the boys tried to flee but was detained nearby with the assistance of a police dog, while the other two boys jumped into the water in an attempt to escape police.

Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were called but officers were able to safely pull the boys back to shore with the help of life rings, police added.

By 4.24am, Sussex Police said the boys aged 13, 14 and 16 were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said: “The vigilance of the resident who called it in, and the subsequent swift response of our officers, meant we were able to locate and apprehend these suspects in a matter of minutes.

“We were also able to return the stolen motorbike to its owner and our investigation into the theft is very much ongoing.

“Situations like this show how important it is for members of the public to report crime to us and we urge anyone who sees something suspicious to let us know about it.”