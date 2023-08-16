Two teenagers who tried to evade police by jumping into the sea in Eastbourne have been arrested in connection with an incident, police said.

Sussex Police said three boys in total were arrested in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne, despite two of them jumping into the sea to try and evade officers.

Police said officers were called to Sovereign Harbour around 4am on Monday, August 7 after a resident reported three boys acting suspiciously around a motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes, officers were on the scene and had eyes on the suspects, Sussex Police said.

Police

Police added one of the boys tried to flee but was detained nearby with the assistance of a police dog, while the other two boys jumped into the water in an attempt to escape police.

Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were called but officers were able to safely pull the boys back to shore with the help of life rings, police added.

By 4.24am, Sussex Police said the boys aged 13, 14 and 16 were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne, said: “The vigilance of the resident who called it in, and the subsequent swift response of our officers, meant we were able to locate and apprehend these suspects in a matter of minutes.

“We were also able to return the stolen motorbike to its owner and our investigation into the theft is very much ongoing.