Teens charged with Bognor Regis stabbing to appear in court
Two teens charged with wounding with intent are set to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 13).
The teens, aged 14 and 16, one from Peacehaven and the other from Bognor, were remanded in custody after appearing at Brighton Magistrates Court previously last week, on March 08.
They were arrested and charged after another teen, aged 16, was stabbed in Bersted on February 24, according to Sussex Police.
The 14-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a knife in a public space.