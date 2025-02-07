Telephone pole snapped during collision near Sidlesham, pictures show
The incident was attended by West Sussex Fire and Rescue teams, as well as Sussex Police officers and, according to a report on AA Route Planner, traffic in the area is still slow, with delays reported both ways on Mapsons Lane, between Sidlesham Lane and Highleigh Road.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “
“We were called at 3.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Mapsons Lane in Sidlesham.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival no action as required from the fire and rescue service and the crews booked away from the incident at 4.05pm.”
Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.