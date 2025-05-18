Ten stolen caravans and a horsebox seized during police swoop in West Sussex and Surrey
Sussex Police said officers seized ten stolen caravans and a horsebox in a ‘co-ordinated swoop’ on properties near Horsham and in Cranleigh.
“The stolen vehicles, worth nearly £300,000, will be returned to their owners who live as far away as Northumbria,” a police spokesperson said.
Detective Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said ‘proactive action’ taken earlier this week led to this ‘timely co-ordinated operation’.
A warrant was initially carried out by Sussex Police’s rural crime team and tactical enforcement unit.
DCI Hutchings added: “This led to six stolen caravans being seized at a property near Horsham on Thursday (May 15).
“On the same day, the officers went on to support Surrey Police in Cranleigh to seize a further four stolen caravans and a horsebox.
“Our investigation into the stolen property at these locations continues as we look towards reuniting owners, as far afield as Warwickshire and Northumbria, with their caravans.”