Ten stolen caravans and a horsebox seized during police swoop in West Sussex and Surrey

Published 18th May 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 09:05 BST
Vehicles worth nearly £300,000 have been returned to their owners in West Sussex and Surrey after police action.

Sussex Police said officers seized ten stolen caravans and a horsebox in a ‘co-ordinated swoop’ on properties near Horsham and in Cranleigh.

“The stolen vehicles, worth nearly £300,000, will be returned to their owners who live as far away as Northumbria,” a police spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said ‘proactive action’ taken earlier this week led to this ‘timely co-ordinated operation’.

Vehicles worth nearly £300,000 have been returned to their owners in West Sussex and Surrey after police action. Photo: Sussex Police

A warrant was initially carried out by Sussex Police’s rural crime team and tactical enforcement unit.

DCI Hutchings added: “This led to six stolen caravans being seized at a property near Horsham on Thursday (May 15).

“On the same day, the officers went on to support Surrey Police in Cranleigh to seize a further four stolen caravans and a horsebox.

“Our investigation into the stolen property at these locations continues as we look towards reuniting owners, as far afield as Warwickshire and Northumbria, with their caravans.”

