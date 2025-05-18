Vehicles worth nearly £300,000 have been returned to their owners in West Sussex and Surrey after police action.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers seized ten stolen caravans and a horsebox in a ‘co-ordinated swoop’ on properties near Horsham and in Cranleigh.

“The stolen vehicles, worth nearly £300,000, will be returned to their owners who live as far away as Northumbria,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kay Hutchings said ‘proactive action’ taken earlier this week led to this ‘timely co-ordinated operation’.

Vehicles worth nearly £300,000 have been returned to their owners in West Sussex and Surrey after police action. Photo: Sussex Police

A warrant was initially carried out by Sussex Police’s rural crime team and tactical enforcement unit.

DCI Hutchings added: “This led to six stolen caravans being seized at a property near Horsham on Thursday (May 15).

“On the same day, the officers went on to support Surrey Police in Cranleigh to seize a further four stolen caravans and a horsebox.

“Our investigation into the stolen property at these locations continues as we look towards reuniting owners, as far afield as Warwickshire and Northumbria, with their caravans.”