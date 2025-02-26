Ten XL bullies euthanised after seizure by Sussex Police

Almost a dozen suspected XL bullies were euthanised after being seized by Sussex Police last year, new figures reveal.

It became illegal to breed, exchange or advertise an XL bully dog as of December 31, 2023. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own this breed of dog without an exemption certificate.

The offence falls under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, where dogs can also be seized and euthanised for being "dangerously out of control".

A freedom of information request published by Sussex Police shows 42 of the 68 banned and dangerous dogs seized by the force in 2024 were suspected to be XL bullies.

The data also shows 15 banned or dangerous dogs seized by police were euthanised last year, including 10 XL bullies.

This figure can also cover dogs seized from previous years but put down in 2024.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We all want to live in communities that are safe and we need a clear strategy for dealing with dangerous dogs."

They added: "It's heartbreaking to hear about anyone who has been injured by a dog or families who have lost a loved one in a dog-related incident.

"But it's also devastating to hear about so many dogs who have lost their lives simply because they are considered to be a certain type."

They said many banned dogs were likely "much-loved family pets" that had shown no sign of dangerous behaviour, but will come to the attention of police "because of their looks".

The Government generally defines the breed as a large dog with a "muscular body and blocky head", suggesting "great strength and power for its size".

Across the 36 police forces in England and Wales that provided data, 3,464 suspected XL bullies were seized last year.

They accounted for around half of the 7,004 suspected banned or dangerous dogs seized by police.

And of the 33 forces with full data on euthanasia, 2,409 banned or dangerous dogs were put down last year. XL bullies accounted for 1,275 – or 53% – of them.

The animal welfare charity has campaigned against breed-specific legislation, warning there is "no robust scientific evidence" that it effectively protects public safety.

A spokesperson said: "We will remain opposed to this approach because it not only fails to reduce dog bites but also significantly impacts dog welfare."

They added aggressive behaviour is "complex" and comes down to genetics and lifetime experiences, adding XL bullies are not more likely to show aggression than any other type of dog despite their size.

"Tackling dog bites is a complex issue but initiatives which promote and ensure responsible breeding and dog ownership are key. We have long called on the UK Government to consider such alternative approaches," they said.

Earlier this year, the National Police Chiefs' Council said the ban on XL bullies has placed a "huge burden" on policing, with kennel spaces reaching capacity and costs increasing by the day.

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, NPCC lead for dangerous dogs, said kennelling costs and veterinary bills in England and Wales had risen from £4m in 2018 to more than £11m between February and September 2024.

He added that by April this year, forces predict they could have spent £25m – a 500% rise from 2018.

In total, between February and September 2024, the estimated cost to euthanise dogs stood at £340,000, the NPCC said.

It added police forces also spent around £560,000 within those months on staff overtime in relation to dogs, and said it can cost around £1,000 a month to keep an XL bully in a kennel.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said over 57,000 XL bullies have been registered with it.

A government spokesperson said: "The ban on XL bullies is there to protect public safety and we expect all XL bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.

"Ongoing dog attacks show we need to do more to protect public safety.

"We will continue to encourage responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog and to consider whether the current dog control rules are sufficient to ensure communities are protected."