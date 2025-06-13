Ten-year ban for Sussex man who left emaciated dog to suffer with necrotic wound

A Sussex man has been given a ten-year ban on owning all animals after failing to take his dog Jerry to vets for months, despite him being in significant pain and distress.

Russell Stephen Grant, 44, of Johnson Walk, Crawley, had failed to return to the vets with his nine-year-old dog Jerry, despite the fact a growth on his paw had become infected and he could no longer walk.

The vet said Jerry had been left for weeks to months without medical treatment when he was finally taken to Crawley Vet Clinic on December 19, 2023.

Brighton Magistrate’s Court heard how Jerry had last been seen by vets in August 2023 but since then his condition had rapidly deteriorated.

Nine-year-old dog Jerry had an ulcerated area on his shoulder which had become necrotic. Pictures courtesy of the RSPCA

As well as the mass on his paw, he had lost 6kg in four months and weighed just 9.6kg, and he had an ulcerated area on his shoulder which had become necrotic.

In a statement, vet Claire Hickman said: “The owner was unable to tell me when the dog was last able to walk, he stated that, ‘it’s not the sort of thing that you write on the calendar’.

“I advised that the dog was suffering and I suspected that with the dog in this condition that the prognosis was hopeless, a massive uphill battle even if funds were limitless.

“In my professional opinion, attempting any further treatment would likely only prolong the suffering.”

The decision was made to euthanise Jerry, but the vet struggled to find a vein due to the dog's collapsed state.

She had to sedate Jerry to prevent further distress or comfort.

Claire added: “I asked Mr Grant if he would allow his mother to get into this kind of state.

“He expressed that he hoped people wouldn’t think he was responsible for the dog’s poor condition and he didn’t want this to prevent him from having another dog in the future.”

Grant was found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty during sentencing on June 4.

Along with the ten-year ban on owning all animals, Grant was ordered to pay £452 costs, deemed served due to two days spent in custody.

The court heard he would be unable to carry out community work due to mental health issues

Inspector Liz Wheeler investigated for the RSPCA. She said: “It’s the responsibility of the dog’s owner to not only seek veterinary advice, but to follow it. In this case that didn’t happen, and as a result Jerry was suffering and in pain.

“If any pet owner is struggling to care for their animal we’d encourage them to reach out to a local charity or organisation who can help.

“Please never ignore an animal in desperate need of help, no animal should suffer like this.

“For those with concerns about the health of their pet, please check our online advice about finding a vet.”