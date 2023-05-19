Tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery taken in Eastbourne burglary

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, including some of the resident’s ‘most-treasured items’, were taken in a burglary in Eastbourne, police said.

Officers explained that they were called on March 15 after the items were reported missing from an address in Staveley Road.

It is believed the items may have gone missing the previous afternoon on Tuesday, March 14, according to police.

Sussex Police added: “Items reported missing included a 12-point star emerald and diamond brooch, an eight-point sapphire and diamond brooch, a gold ring with sapphires, a gold ring with emeralds and a gold ring with diamonds.

Some of the stolen jewellery. Picture from Sussex Police

"There were also two pairs of earrings with pearls, diamonds and sapphires, two watches, an engagement ring and a signet ring that were reported missing.”

Police said they have been investigating and have conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

Images of some of the items are being released as part of the investigation, officers explained.

Detective Sergeant Jason Hoadley said: “We are releasing the images of the jewellery stolen in the hope that it may help to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“The items are worth tens of thousands of pounds, but to the owner these items were priceless and irreplaceable.

"They included her engagement ring, and some of the most-treasured items belonged to her late husband, including his signet ring.

“For a thief to have taken these highly personal items is deplorable.

“We want anyone who may have seen the items for sale or online, or anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in Staveley Road on March 14, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 238 of 15/03/2023.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 and by quoting the same serial as above.

There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including installing alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

Anyone who has been the victim of a burglary is asked to please report it to police online, or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or burglary in action.

