Police are investigating after a shoplifter ‘verbally abused and pushed’ a member of staff at a Worthing shop.

A man entered Tesco's South Farm Road store around 8.45pm on Wednesday (February 22) and attempted to leave without paying for food and sweets, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “A shop assistant was verbally abused and pushed by a shoplifter who she challenged in Worthing.

"When the member of staff closed the doors and tried to prevent him from leaving, the man pushed her on the shoulder, opened the doors and left."

Tesco confirmed the company was ‘aware of an incident’ at its Worthing Express store, adding: “We're assisting police with their enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspect is asked to report to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1210 of 22/02.

