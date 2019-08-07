The 12 Eastbourne town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour

The Eastbourne town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were 82 reports of anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne town centre. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.

On or near Terminus Road, 13 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Elms Avenue, 6 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Ceylon Place, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Bourne Street,4 reports of anti-social behaviour

