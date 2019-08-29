Police

The 13 Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most anti-social behaviour

The Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in July 2019, the latest crime figures available. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.

On or near Piddinghoe Close, Peacehaven, 11 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Railway Road, Newhaven, 8 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Avis Way, Newhaven, 7 reports of anti-social behaviour
On or near Lake Drive, Peacehaven, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour
