The 15 Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most anti-social behaviour

The Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019, the latest crime figures available. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also: Locked up in July - 12 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex

On or near parking area, Seaford Station Approach, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Hanson Road, Newhaven, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Friars Walk parking area, Lewes, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

On or near Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more