Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:
Sandringham Way, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Monday, October 17, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0421 19/10.
Shripney Road, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Monday, October 17, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0423 17/10.
Frobisher Road, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, October 17, and Thursday, October 27, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 1305 28/10.
Glencathara Road, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 19, a vehicle was broken into. A coin dispenser containing cash and an electronic card reader were stolen. Serial 0340 20/10.
Hewarts Lane, Bognor Regis – On Sunday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 26, scrap metal was stolen from a property. Serial 0398 28/10.
Flansham Park, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Sunday, October 23, and Monday, October 24, an outbuilding was burgled. Serial 0273 24/10.
Slindon Bottom Road, Fontwell – On the afternoon of Sunday, October 16, a vehicle was broken into. Two bags and a laptop were stolen. Serial 0890 22/10.
Dukes Road, Fontwell – On the afternoon of Saturday, October 22, two vehicles were broken into. A jacket, coat and two bags were stolen. Serials 0648 & 0651 22/10.
Farnhurst Road, Barnham – On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 26, the windows of a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0834 26/10.
Songthrush Lane, Barnham – On the evening of Wednesday, October 26, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0266 27/10.
Upton Brooks, Barnham – Overnight between Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27, a brown Peugeot Rifter was stolen. Serial 0217 27/10.
Lake Lane, Barnham – In the early hours of Thursday, October 27,an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 1004 28/10.
If you can help the police with any of these crimes call Sussex Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.