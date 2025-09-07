The Sussex businesses fined for employing illegal workers

Businesses in Sussex have been fined for employing illegal workers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has published a list of employers penalised for hiring people who are not legally permitted to work in the UK.

The report, published on August 29, lists the penalties enforced between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Those fined in Sussex, according to the Home Office, are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office logo

Pevensey Food Ltd, Pevensey Food, 34 Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3HP, was fined £​45,000

Jeyarham Jegatheeswaran, RFC Chicken & Ribs, 129 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN, was fined £​45,000;

Mid Removals Limited, Move it Dan, C/O Isyt Accounting Limited, Basepoint Business Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, BN43 5EG, was fined £40,000;

Coco’s Beauty Ltd, Coco Nails and Beauty, 9 The Broadway, Crawley, RH10 1DX, was fined £40,000;

ASK Catering Crawley Ltd, Peri Peri Original, 28B Broadwalk, Crawley, RH10 1HJ, was fined £45,000;

Fulkoli Limited, Bengal Spices, 71 Gales Drive, Three Bridges, RH10 1QA, was fined £90,000;

Adhams Barbed Ltd, Adhams Barbers, 114 London Road, Crawley, RH10 8LD, was fined £45,000;

Twix Store Ltd, Twix Store, 24 Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1EB, was fined £45,000;

Meat Masala (Horsham) Ltd, Noor Cash and Carry, 50A Bishopric, Horsham, RH12 1QN, was fined £40,000;

Pascal Madjoudj, Live Bait, 41 Church Road, Brighton and Hove, BN3 2BE, £45,000;

Yaprak Burgess Hill Ltd, Yaprak Burgess Hill, 25-27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9DE, was fined £​120,000.

The Home Office said employers have a duty to prevent illegal working in the UK by carrying out document checks on people before hiring them to ensure they are lawfully allowed to work.

If a business fails to do these checks, or does them incorrectly, and is found to have employed someone who doesn’t have the right to work in the UK, they can face a fine of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, according to the Home Office.

Employers found guilty of employing someone who they knew, or had ‘reasonable cause to believe’, did not have the right to work in the UK can be sent to jail for five years or fined an unlimited amount, the Home Office said.

You can find the full list here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/illegal-working-penalties-uk-report.