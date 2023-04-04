Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Theft in Crawley: Two high-value Vera Wang rings taken from jewellery store in County Mall

Two high-value Vera Wang rings have been taken from a jewellery store in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

Police said the rings are a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 0.95ct total diamond double halo ring, and a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 1.18ct total diamond emerald cut engagement ring.

They were taken from the Ernest Jones store in County Mall at around 2pm on Friday (March 31), with the suspect running out of the Station Way exit towards Memorial Gardens, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the theft would like to identify and speak to the man pictured, as they believe he can assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Most Popular
Sussex Police would like to speak to a man in relation to the theft of two high-value rings from Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police would like to speak to a man in relation to the theft of two high-value rings from Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police would like to speak to a man in relation to the theft of two high-value rings from Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 765 of 31/03.