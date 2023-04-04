Theft in Crawley: Two high-value Vera Wang rings taken from jewellery store in County Mall

Two high-value Vera Wang rings have been taken from a jewellery store in Crawley, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said the rings are a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 0.95ct total diamond double halo ring, and a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 1.18ct total diamond emerald cut engagement ring.

They were taken from the Ernest Jones store in County Mall at around 2pm on Friday (March 31), with the suspect running out of the Station Way exit towards Memorial Gardens, Sussex Police added.

Officers investigating the theft would like to identify and speak to the man pictured, as they believe he can assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Sussex Police would like to speak to a man in relation to the theft of two high-value rings from Ernest Jones jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police