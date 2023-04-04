Theft in Crawley: Two high-value Vera Wang rings taken from jewellery store in County Mall

Police said the rings are a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 0.95ct total diamond double halo ring, and a Vera Wang 18ct white gold 1.18ct total diamond emerald cut engagement ring.
They were taken from the Ernest Jones store in County Mall at around 2pm on Friday (March 31), with the suspect running out of the Station Way exit towards Memorial Gardens, Sussex Police added.
Officers investigating the theft would like to identify and speak to the man pictured, as they believe he can assist with their ongoing enquiries.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 765 of 31/03.