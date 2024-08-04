Police said officers were called on Monday, July 29, to a report of four men entering Curry’s, Broadwater Way, Eastbourne

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a theft from Currys in Eastbourne.

Police said officers were called on Monday, July 29, at around 7.55pm to a report of four men entering Currys, Broadwater Way, and stealing a number of laptops.

A Sussex Police spokesperson: “They left the store a few minutes later and were holding two holdalls. Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1335 of 29/07.”