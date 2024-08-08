Theft of a man’s wallet at Eastbourne charity shop leads to police appeal
Sussex Police said that on Friday, June 7 between 2.30pm and 3pm, a customer at the WRAS charity shop on Terminus Road had mistakenly left his wallet on the shop counter after buying items.
The person in the queue behind him picked up the wallet and took it away with them, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A number of enquiries have been completed and officers would now like to speak to the person pictured, as they are believed to have information that could help police with the ongoing investigation.
“Anyone who recognises them, or who has any other information about the matter, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial of 690 of 08/06.”