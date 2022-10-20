Edit Account-Sign Out
Thefts in Worthing and Brighton: Suspect named and charged with multiple offences

A suspected thief has appeared in court, charged with multiple offences in Worthing and Brighton.

By Sam Morton
35 minutes ago

Dean Haggerty, 48, of Twyford Gardens in Worthing, was arrested and charged with multiple thefts, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Haggerty has been accused of stealing bedding and towels, worth £174, from Homesense in North Street, Brighton on Wednesday, June 22.

On the same, he allegedly stole a bike worth £325 from Brighton Road in Worthing.

Five days later – on Monday, June 27 – Haggerty allegedly stole ‘unknown items’ from the Sainsbury’s store at Lyons Farm in Worthing, police said.

Police said Haggerty appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 14, where he was remanded in custody for sentencing on Friday, November 11.

