These 11 Worthing and Arun stores were targeted during woman's £2,000 shoplifting spree

A woman who embarked on a £2,000 shoplifting spree across Worthing and Arun has been put back behind bars.

Sussex Police said it was able to ‘build a comprehensive file of evidence’ against Joanne Cook, 36 – of Clarendon Road, Broadwater – ‘thanks to early reporting’ from the businesses she targeted.

"A prolific offender who embarked on a £2,000 shoplifting spree across Worthing and Arun has been jailed again,” a police spokesperson said.

“Her crime spree occurred from April 2 to April 15 this year where she stole items including alcohol, meat, cosmetics and household cleaning products, worth almost £2,000 combined.

“The incidents happened at the Co-Op stores in South Street, Cricketers Parade, Tarring Road, Field Place Parade, New Broadway and Goring Road in Worthing; as well as Sainsbury’s at Lyons Farm; Paydens Pharmacy in Broadwater Boulevard; Boots in The Street, Rustington; One Stop in North Lane, East Preston; and Tesco in Sterling Parade, Rustington.

“In total, she was arrested and charged with 14 count of shoplifting, 12 counts of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and possession of a bladed article in public, at Worthing Custody Centre in Durrington.”

Police said Cook pleaded guilty to all offences. She appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, July 22, where she was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks’ imprisonment, police said.

Emily Baker, from the Worthing investigations team, said hard work helped to secure this conviction for Cook, and ‘to show that shoplifting on any level will not be tolerated’.

She added: “Cook has shown that despite numerous previous convictions for similar offences, she continues to commit crimes causing financial harm and a major inconvenience to retailers across the county.

“We work closely with the business community to offer crime prevention advice and encourage early reporting when crime does happen, to enable us to respond accordingly and bring offenders to justice.”