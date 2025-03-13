The police have issued a warning to drink-drivers across Sussex, after the worst areas in the county for the ‘reckless’ crime were revealed.

Data and research – gathered by Legal Expert via FOI requests to UK police forces – revealed that Sussex Police have made more than 2,800 drink-driving arrests in the last three years, with 811 logged in the last year alone. Of those, 64 per cent ‘on average resulted in a charge or summons’.

A spokesperson for Legal Expert said: “It is the top ten UK police [force] with the highest number of arrests since 2021/22.

“The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) recently joined the increasing calls for a reduction in the legal blood alcohol limit for UK drivers after the latest figures from the Department for Transport revealed drink-driving deaths have risen to 300 a year – a 13-year-high.”

Roads policing officers are carrying out robust enforcement in December 2024 – with photos showing an operation on Broadwater Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The ‘most prolific areas’ for drink-driving in the last year were also revealed.

"Brighton came out on top with a total of 103 arrests made in 2024,” the spokesperson added.

"It is followed by Crawley where 61 drink-drivers were nabbed. A further 60 arrests were made in Eastbourne as well as 47 in Worthing, 36 in Chichester and 30 in Bognor Regis.

"The most common age group for those caught drink-driving in the last year was between 31-40, accounting for 26 per cent of the figures, followed by 41-50 year-olds which made up 20 per cent.

"What’s more, a staggering 79 per cent of drink-drivers in Sussex last year were male.”

When approached by Sussex World, Sussex Police issued a response to the statistics.

“Drink and drug driving is responsible for many serious and fatal collisions every year,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"It is completely avoidable.

“Operation Limit is a national campaign supported across police forces. It has strength in not only coordinating robust enforcement activity, but also through sending a clear message from policing that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Sadly we know there are those individuals who choose to ignore the law and get behind the wheel whilst under the influence, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk. We make no apology for actively targeting those people.”

The police warned that anyone who makes the ‘reckless decision’ to drive under the influence or drink or drugs, ‘will be caught and you will face the consequences of your actions’.

They added: “We know that drink or drug driving significantly increases the risk of being involved in a serious collision and sadly in policing we see the horrific impact of this every day.

“Drink or drug driving reduces reaction time, severely hampers decision making and the ability to process information, and will often lead to a higher likelihood of risk-taking.

“It isn’t just the driver it affects, it puts every road user at risk and the impact will be felt through families and whole communities. Quite simply, it just isn’t worth it.”

The findings follow the latest data released by the Department for Transport in 2024 revealing that UK drink-driving deaths have hit a 13-year-high.

Legal Expert added: “There were an estimated 300 deaths where at least one driver was over the legal blood-alcohol limit in 2022, the latest year for which official figures are available. This is the highest annual figure since 2009.

"The number is 16 per cent higher than in 2021 and means drink-drive fatalities accounted for about 18 per cent of all deaths, bucking the general long-term trend for safer roads and more responsible driving.”

Tracy Chick – RTA specialist at Legal Expert – said it is ‘deeply concerning’ that drink-drive-related deaths have reached their highest level since 2009.

She added: “Anyone who drinks and drives is putting the lives of all road users at risk.

"The impact of drink-driving can be devastating not only for victims who have been killed or suffered life-changing injuries but also for the drivers facing serious legal consequences - it is such an avoidable offence and there is no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel.

“Throughout my legal career, I have worked with victims and families of drink-driving collisions and the impact is immense. Thankfully, I’ve been able to bring even a small comfort by securing them the compensation they deserve to help to start to rebuild their lives.”

