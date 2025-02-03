Thief removes CCTV before stealing quad bike in village near Horsham

A thief removed CCTV from a house in a village near Horsham before stealing a quad bike from an outhouse.

Police say that the theft happened in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, on January 27 some time between 4.30pm and 8am the following day. The thief smashed triple locks and bolts on the outhouse before making off with the quad bike.

In an earlier incident, a pensioner’s purse and phone were stolen from a retirement property in Washington Road, Storrington, on January 22.

Meanwhile, four people were spotted on CCTV climbing over a fence at a property in Furze Common Road, Thakeham, before stealing mountain bikes from an outhouse. Police say that the theft happened on January 26.

And a motorbike was stolen from the driveway of the owner’s property in Amundsen Road, Horsham, on January 30.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.