A shoplifter stole more than £2,500 worth of tobacco products from a shop in Bexhill, police said.

Aron Croft, 35, and of no fixed address, admitted two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and a public order offence when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 21, police added.

Sussex Police said he had been arrested in Bexhill on Tuesday, September 12 after a PCSO recognised him from CCTV footage of burglaries at the town’s Co-op store in Seabourne Road.

Croft had been to the shop on Sunday, August 13 and entered a restricted area to steal tobacco products with a value of £342.45, police said.

He returned to the same store on Sunday, August 20 and again tried to enter a restricted area before being confronted by a member of staff, Sussex Police said.

Police added that he threatened the staff member before taking tobacco products worth £2,285.05 and placing them in Co-op carrier bags, leaving the store without making payment. The staff member was shaken but unharmed.

Police said Croft also pleaded guilty to two counts of theft – meat worth £46.75 from the Co-op store in Fairlight Road, Hastings, and alcohol worth £400 from Southern Co-op in High Street, Cranbrook.

He will be sentenced on Thursday, October 19, police added.

Inspector Richard Breeze, of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Croft brazenly targeted businesses in our area and caused significant financial harm with his repeated offending.