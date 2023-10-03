Thief stole more than £2.5K worth of tobacco products from Bexhill shop
Aron Croft, 35, and of no fixed address, admitted two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and a public order offence when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 21, police added.
Sussex Police said he had been arrested in Bexhill on Tuesday, September 12 after a PCSO recognised him from CCTV footage of burglaries at the town’s Co-op store in Seabourne Road.
Croft had been to the shop on Sunday, August 13 and entered a restricted area to steal tobacco products with a value of £342.45, police said.
He returned to the same store on Sunday, August 20 and again tried to enter a restricted area before being confronted by a member of staff, Sussex Police said.
Police added that he threatened the staff member before taking tobacco products worth £2,285.05 and placing them in Co-op carrier bags, leaving the store without making payment. The staff member was shaken but unharmed.
Police said Croft also pleaded guilty to two counts of theft – meat worth £46.75 from the Co-op store in Fairlight Road, Hastings, and alcohol worth £400 from Southern Co-op in High Street, Cranbrook.
He will be sentenced on Thursday, October 19, police added.
Inspector Richard Breeze, of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Croft brazenly targeted businesses in our area and caused significant financial harm with his repeated offending.
“Thanks to the vigilance of a local PCSO and exceptional teamwork with officers in our neighbourhood and response policing teams, we were able to secure this conviction and help protect businesses in our community from future harm.”