Thief uses key left under mat to burgle West Sussex village house

A thief used a key left under a mat to get into a house in a West Sussex village.

Police say that thief then stole a house key from a fob at the property in Houghton Bridge, Amberley, at around 8pm on August 12 but nothing else was stolen.

In another incident, police say that cash and jewellery was stolen from a house in Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield, some time between August 11 and August 14.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police by calling 101.